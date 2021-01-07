Trump banned from writing on Facebook and Instagram until end of his presidential term

The current US President Donald Trump, in the light of the unrest in Washington DC, has lost the opportunity to write on Facebook and Instagram until his term expires, Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of both social networks, wrote in his Facebook account on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

On January 7, it was announced that Trump will not be able to post on Facebook and Instagram within 24 hours due to violations of the network rules. Zuckerberg believes that the "risks are too great" to allow Trump to use these services. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," Zuckerberg wrote.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden. His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence," said he.

The Twitter administration on Wednesday also deprived Trump of the opportunity to post on the social network for at least 12 hours due to violations. If they repeat, the account of the current US leader may be permanently blocked.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Biden. Police and special forces soon freed the Capitol building from pro-Trump protesters who broke into it, and lawmakers were able to continue and successfully complete the process of confirming Biden as the elected Head of State. According to the latest figures, four people were killed in the protests, and more than 50 protesters were detained.