U.S. administers 245.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The United States has administered 245,591,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

A total of 243,463,471 vaccine doses had been administered by May 1, the CDC said.

The agency said 147,047,012 people had received at least one dose while 104,774,652 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

A total of 7,801,659 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.