Death toll rises to 78 in U.S. Florida building collapse

he confirmed death toll in the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, southeastern U.S. state Florida, has risen to 78 after the remains of 14 more victims were found overnight in the rubble, authorities said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There are 62 people who remain unaccounted for, and 200 accounted for, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Cava said among the dead, 47 have been identified.

The collapse occurred on June 24.