Death toll rises to 78 in U.S. Florida building collapse
he confirmed death toll in the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, southeastern U.S. state Florida, has risen to 78 after the remains of 14 more victims were found overnight in the rubble, authorities said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
There are 62 people who remain unaccounted for, and 200 accounted for, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Cava said among the dead, 47 have been identified.
The collapse occurred on June 24.
Latest
Azerbaijanis in Australia appeal to Green party and Croniment regarding pollution of Okhchuchay river
Foreign auto part makers interested in returning to Iran - Iran's Auto Parts Manufacturers Association
Azerbaijan's victory in war, current processes - achievements of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, says president
Azerbaijan, Turkey working to build useful, prosperous, dignified future for everyone - President Aliyev
World now facing challenges of climate change, risks that pose threat to global security - President Aliyev
Indian EAM Jaishankar appreciates Russia's support during 2nd wave of COVID-19, Sputnik V collaboration