US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul
The final United States military flight has left the Afghan capital, a top US military general announced on Monday, officially ending the country’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.
General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said the US evacuated 79,000 people, including 6,000 American citizens, from Kabul since August 14.
