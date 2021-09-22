Approach to Russia and China to be based on common values - Johnson and Biden

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the United States President Joe Biden agreed that the approach to Russia and China should be based on the common values shared by both London and Washington, said Johnson's spokesman following talks between the two politicians in Washington DC on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the statement, the two leaders discussed several international topics and among them China and Russia. They agreed to pursue these issues based on the common values. Johnson added that he is looking forward to the Democracy Summit, which will take place on December 9-10, 2021. Biden previously invited the British PM to it.

The summit will be held via video conference, and will focus on three issues - the fight against corruption, protection from totalitarianism and the respect for human rights. During their shared values conversation, Biden and Johnson spoke of the new security partnership for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States - AUKUS.

On September 16, Australia, the UK and the US announced the new AUKUS security partnership. Under the agreement, Australia plans to construct eight nuclear-powered submarines and equip its forces with US-made cruise missiles; the made Canberra void its defense contract with France - the largest in its history.

In response to this development, France immediately withdrew its ambassadors from the US and Australia but not from the UK. According to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian, Paris made this decision, "knowing London’s policy of constant opportunism.".