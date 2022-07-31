Biden again tests positive for COVID, feels 'quite well,' White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden again tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will cancel two planned trips but is experiencing no symptoms and feels "quite well", Trend reports citing Reuters.

Biden, 79, who emerged from COVID isolation on Wednesday after testing positive on July 21, will now return to strict isolation and will cancel planned trips to his home in Wilmington and work trip in Michigan, the White House said. Biden held public events on Wednesday and Thursday, but none on Friday.

Biden had planned the Michigan trip to tout Thursday's passage of legislation to boost the semiconductor chips industry, which the White House announced earlier Saturday.