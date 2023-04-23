US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

All U.S. government personnel were evacuated from Washington's embassy in Khartoum, as well as a small number of diplomatic personnel from other countries, U.S. officials said on Saturday, as fighting rocks Sudan, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The operation evacuated fewer than 100 people, the officials told reporters.

"We evacuated all of the U.S. personnel and dependents assigned to Embassy Khartoum," said Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass.

A substantial number of local staff remain in Khartoum supporting the embassy, where Washington decided to suspend operations on Saturday due to the security risks, Bass said.

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend. Washington on Saturday repeatedly called on the parties to extend and expand a ceasefire for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday to a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

Each side has accused the other of not respecting the truce.

The evacuation operation conducted on Saturday involved just over 100 U.S. special operations forces and began at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) when U.S. aircraft, including three MH-47 Chinook transport helicopters, took off from a U.S. base in Djibouti, stopped in Ethiopia to refuel, then flew the last three hours to Khartoum.