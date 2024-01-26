Washington puts forward new demand for Texas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The US authorities have demanded that the state of Texas allow federal agents to access the section of the border with Mexico by the end of Friday to dismantle the barriers, according to a letter from the country's Department of Homeland Security, Trend reports.

The document is based on a ruling of the US Supreme Court.

Authorities have clarified that they need access to the Shelby Park area, which is currently being blocked by Texas. At the same time, the department did not specify what measures will be taken in case of non-compliance with the order.

The Texas National Guard previously took control of a section of the border between the United States and Mexico, which displeased the White House. Access to federal border service employees was blocked. This comes amid an uncontrolled flow of migrants into the state.

Lieutenant Governor of the state Dan Patrick later noted that the biggest mistake that US President Joe Biden could make is to confront Texas security forces and authorities. He also called on the head of state to “get out of the way” and not interfere with border protection. According to him, the state will do its job no matter what, and he does not need federal power.