22 people arrested in Azerbaijan over Ganja events

15 July 2018 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

Trend:

Seven more people, including Samir Ibrahimov, who was on the wanted list, have been arrested in Azerbaijan in connection with the crimes committed in Ganja city July 10, Trend learned July 15 from law enforcement bodies.

In total, 22 people were arrested for the crimes committed July 10.

One person was detained tonight, while trying to cross the Azerbaijani-Georgian border in the Gazakh region.

At the same time, 13 people were arrested and 8 people were put on the wanted list in connection with the attempt on the life of the head of the Executive Power of Ganja city Elmar Valiyev on July 3.

Operational search activities continue.

On July 10, at approximately 8 p.m. (GMT+4), a group of 150-200 people of radical religious orientation attempted to disrupt public order by meeting in the square in front of the Ganja City Executive Power building, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service said earlier.

Ignoring the police warnings, the crowd resisted by using cold weapons.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

