Azerbaijani Greco–Roman wrestler grabs silver at Konya 2021

Konya, Turkiye, August 13, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Mammadov has scooped a silver medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Trend reports.

He secured the medal after losing to Kyrgyz Zholaman Sharshenbekov in the 60kg final.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.