The official presentation of the Azercell-supported "Women's Hotline" service took place in the days of activism against gender-based violence (PHOTO)

"Women's Hotline", supported by the State Committee for Family, Women and Child Affairs, "Azercell Telecom" LLC and "Reliable Future" Social Initiatives Public Union, announces its preliminary results.

On December 8, 2022, at the meeting held in the frame of the campaign to address gender-based violence, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova and official representatives of "Azercell Telecom" LLC and "Reliable Future" Social Initiatives Public Union emphasized the significance of prevention measures and awareness-raising activities in this subject.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the preliminary results of the "Women's Hotline" service. According to the report, the women contacted the service mostly because of psychological and physical abuse, family or divorce problems. The Hotline, which was established in August this year at the initiative of Azercell and carried out by "Reliable Future" Social Initiatives Public Union with the support from Azercell and the State Committee for Family, Women and Child Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan so far consulted almost two thousand women aged 18-45.

Women Hotline's team of licensed psychologists, social workers, and lawyers provides 24-hour counselling and emotional support to girls and women who have faced difficult living situations. The Hotline offers psychological first aid and acts as a referral to voluntary legal clinics, rehabilitation centers, shelters, and NGOs providing legal advice.

It should be recalled that aiming to protect children's rights, Azercell has been supporting the "Children Hotline" service in cooperation with "Reliable Future" Social Initiatives Public Union since 2010. Azerbaijan Children's Hotline and Women's Hotline are available 24/7 via 116111 short number, +994 50 680 22 80, +994 51 580 22 80, +994 51 880 11 80, and +994 51 880 22 80 mobile phone numbers, e-mail, Facebook and Instagram social networks, live chat on the Center's website, and the 'uşaqqaynarxetti' mobile application.