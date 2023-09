BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Footage of the moment of the earthquake in Azerbaijan spread, Trend reports.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was registered at 20:35 (GMT+4). The source of the disaster lay at a depth of 52 km in Kurdamir.

The earthquake was felt in Aghdam, Saatli, Beylagan, Mingachevir, Yardimli and Gabala regions.