Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to support education sector

21 June 2019 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has voiced several proposals on the development of the education sector, Chairman of the agency Orkhan Mammadov said at the forum “Educational Business Forum - Current Situation and Prospects” organized by the agency, Trend reports.

He noted that the work is underway to develop models and mechanisms to support SMEs in the education sector. In addition, the agency proposes to improve existing training programs in accordance with the needs of an educational institution to ensure effective work.

Mammadov noted that the agency is interested in joint cooperation with educational institutions and is open to new proposals. He also said that the work began on the creation of the database “Agency’s Personnel Bank”, which will contain information about specialists in various areas for the development of a mechanism for training specialized personnel.

The chairman of the agency’s board added that as part of entrepreneurship in the field of education, the agency plans to hold various events, in particular, trainings and seminars to study the market and economic trends.

