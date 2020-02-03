New chairman at executive board of Azerbaijan's Standard Insurance OJSC

BAKUç Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Kamran Babayev has been appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Azerbaijan’s Standard Insurance Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports referring to the company.

Earlier this post was held by Anar Sadikhov.

Kamran Babayev has been working in the insurance sector for about 20 years.

Babayev has previously served as Head of the Internal Audit Department of the Beynəlxalq Sığorta OJSC insurance company, and was the Deputy Chairman of Buta Insurance OJSC.

In 2017-2019, Babayev served as Chairman of the Executive Board of the Azərbaycan Sənaye Sığorta OJSC insurance company.

Standard Insurance OJSC was established in 2002 as a full-fledged insurance company operating in the non-life insurance segment.

To this date, the company has a license to carry out 4 compulsory and 10 voluntary types of insurance.

