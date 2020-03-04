Azerbaijan - Russia's Rostov region working group to be formed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

As a part of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Rostov region, according to the results of Business Forum, a working group will be organized to further deepen the relations, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov told reporters, Trend reports March 4.

Safarov said that specific issues related to development of economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation have been discussed at the event.

"The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev set a new trend for development of cooperation in such areas as transport, agriculture, energy, alternative energy and the growth of human capital", he noted.

The deputy minister also noted that the high potential of these relations, taking into account the dynamic economic development of both Azerbaijan and Rostov region, creates truly unlimited opportunities for developing the cooperation step by step and thoughtfully.

"Therefore, we have reached an agreement not to put aside the issues with the development of our relations, and according to these decisions, according to the results of today's negotiations, a working group will be organized, the coordinator of which will be Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry," Safarov added.

The business forum entitled "Days of the Rostov region in Azerbaijan" was held in Baku on March 4. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and other officials attended the event.