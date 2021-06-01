New specialties opened at Baku Higher Oil School

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

New specialties have been opened at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Thus, BHOS will begin enrolling students in a bachelor's degree course on “Computer Engineering” for the 2021/2022 academic year. The university’s admission plan provides for 20 budget places and 30 paid places. The minimum passing score for the paid bachelor's degree program is 400 points. The tuition fee is 4,500 manats.

In addition, from the next academic year, BHOS will begin enrolling students in master’s degree courses on “Organization and management of business in the field of finance”, “Organization and management of business in the field of management” and “Organization and management of business in the field of project management”. It is planned to allocate 25 places for each of these specialties. The tuition fee for each of these courses is 5,000 manats.

The training will be conducted in English for both bachelor's and master's degree programs. A common competition will be held for the Azerbaijani and Russian sections.



Currently, Baku Higher Oil School is offering bachelor's degree programs in "Petroleum Engineering", "Chemical Engineering", "Process Automation Engineering", "Information Security" and "Business Management". The university is also offering master’s degree programs in "Petroleum Engineering", "Chemical Engineering" and "Process Automation Engineering".

Training in the specialties “Petroleum Engineering” and “Chemical Engineering” is conducted based on the curriculum of Heriot-Watt University (UK).