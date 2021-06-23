Azerbaijan considering issue of constructing new water pipelines in liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The issue of construction of new water pipelines in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation is being considered, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remark during a trip to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend reports on June 23.

"The development of agriculture in the liberated territories is one of the main spheres,” the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said. “In this context, the provision with irrigation water is a priority. In this regard, additional measures will be taken."

“The construction of new canals is also being considered,” Mustafayev said. “For example, the Giz Galasi reservoir was built on the Araz River. In accordance with the agreement signed with the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2016, equal sharing of the resources of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi reservoirs is envisaged.”

“Azerbaijan may build a new water canal from Giz Galasi reservoir and take 50 cubic meters of water from the reservoir per second,” the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said. “We will begin the design work to ensure irrigation by using these opportunities.”