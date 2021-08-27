BSTDB approves nearly 20 new projects in 7 months of 2021

THESSALONIKI, Greece, Aug.27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has approved 19 new projects for 490 million euros during the first seven months of 2021, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin said during the media relationship even titled “Black Sea Region in Post Pandemic: Strategic Dialogue with BSTDB Senior Management.

The number of signed operations stood at 20 worth 530 million euros and disbursed to clients 635 million euros, he said.

Pankin noted that the Bank’s outstanding portfolio increased to 2.25 billion, a 8 percent growth on end-2020.

“In March 2021, the Bank adopted its climate change strategy that represents the vision and approach to addressing climate change over the next ten-year period and beyond. The strategy defines a more purposeful role for the Bank in supporting its shareholders in mitigating and coping with the impacts of climate change, mainly by shifting the financing priorities to more climate positive operations. By doing so, the Bank intends to better align its financing with the member states’ climate priorities,” added Pankin.