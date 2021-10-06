UNDP highlights huge potential for financing 'green technologies' in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

There is a huge potential for financing the field of ‘green technologies’ in Azerbaijan, Alessandro Fracassetti, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Fracassetti made the remark during an event held in Baku on Oct.6 on the ‘Financing sustainable development: sustainable and green recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.’ topic.

“We support the national priorities of Azerbaijan. The country's strategies and priorities are sustainable and inspire confidence, with regard to which we support financing for the ‘green’ development of Azerbaijan,” the UNDP official said.

Fracassetti noted that the ‘green’ ecosystem of Azerbaijan will become a platform for expanding not only international relations but also partnerships and private relations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev