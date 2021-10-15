Armenia destroyed 16 out of 17 mosques that existed in Shusha before occupation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Armenia destroyed 16 out of 17 mosques that existed in Shusha before the occupation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

President Aliyev noted that one mosque was left to demonstrate "tolerance" and with the complicity of the so-called specialists from Iran there was an attempt to present it as a Persian mosque.

"There was also a huge damage to nature, about 60,000 hectares of forests were cut down, sawn, and sold to Armenia and Iran," the head of state said.