Nar continues to grow IT professionals (PHOTO)

Nar, in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and New Technologies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, conducted a training on "Fundamentals of Mobile Communications" outside the capital for the first time. Training was attended by the students of Nakhchivan State University, studying in different specialties of IT field.

Those who attend the training may learn about the mobile network operation based on the real experience of Nar’s technical staff and ask various questions directly to the experts in the field. With the aim to contribute to the development of local telecommunication staff, the trainings are held on an ongoing basis as a part of Nar's corporate responsibility strategy to support education. To date, more than 200 students have participated in the training.

Remarkably, Nar, which draws special attention to the implementation of social projects in the regions, recently gave a start to a joint scholarship program with NSU to support students from the families of martyrs. For more information about Nar's other social projects and CSR strategy, please visit nar.az.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. Testing was conducted by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, and methodology was based on customer experience in using various services.