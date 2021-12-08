Possible opening of cruise line between Azerbaijan, Russia has high potential - Astrakhan governor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Possible opening of cruise line between Azerbaijan and Russia has high potential, Russian Astrakhan region's governor, Igor Babushkin told Trend.

"We have been discussing this issue with our Caspian partners for two years already," Babushkin noted.

He reminded that this idea was first voiced at the first Caspian International Economic Forum in Turkmenistan.