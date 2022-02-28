Azerbaijan's AccessBank opens tender for IT services
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
AccessBank has announced a tender for the Storage and Backup solution.
Those willing to participate in the tender should submit tender proposals by 18:00 (GMT+4) March 9, 2022.
Additional Information:
Phone: (+994 55) 505 69 59.
Email: [email protected]
