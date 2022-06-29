...
Georgian Ambassador speaks about expected resumption of flights on Batumi-Baku direction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The flights between the cities of Batumi (Georgia) and Baku (Azerbaijan) will be resumed starting from July 1, 2022, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said, Trend reports.

Pataradze made the statement at the Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum underway in Azerbaijan’s Baku on June 29.

According to him, these flights will be updated three times a week.

Additionally, it is planned to resume passenger transportation by rail from Georgia to Azerbaijan in the future, he added.

