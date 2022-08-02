Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan agree to actively use Baku–Tbilisi–Akhalkalaki–Kars railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan agreed to actively use the Baku–Tbilisi–Akhalkalaki–Kars railway (BTAK), Acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov said at a press conference following the first meeting of the Azerbaijani, Uzbek, and Turkish Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Transport in Tashkent on August 2, Trend reports.

According to him, the three countries are ready to make joint efforts for reaching the full potential of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, transport, including all types of transport and transit communication.

"The delegations decided to deepen practical cooperation on industrial collaboration, digital economy, and trade," Norov stated. "In this regard, the countries eye making active use of all the possibilities of the Baku–Tbilisi–Akhalkalaki–Kars railway, Turkish and Azerbaijani international ports, as well as the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

"Meanwhile, the sides emphasize the importance of Uzbekistan's initiative to build a Termez–Mazar-i-Sharif–Kabul–Peshawar strategic railway line and express support for the construction of the Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China railway," the official said.