"Baku SME House" arranges tour for local media (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan organized a tour for representatives of local media regarding the opening of the "Baku SME House", Trend reports.

The center will provide the services necessary for running the business to both public and private entities.

About 150 services will be provided to business entities by 29 state organizations, and over 100 services will be provided by 20 private organizations. Entrepreneurs can contact the company on many issues, such as business registration, licensing, business plans, concessional financial resources, tax, advertisement, and so on.

In addition, in order to ensure the financial accessibility of entrepreneurs in the "Baku SME House" there are branches of five banks, leasing, and insurance companies.

In the next stage, it is planned to commission a new SME house in the city of Ganja.

SME houses are open for entrepreneurs from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4).