Azerbaijani SMBDA reveals share of women among local private entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The share of women entrepreneurs among private entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan has reached 22 percent, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov said at the opening of the International Women's Forum on Social Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, 49 percent of the economically active population of the country are women.

"Encouraging women to self-employment and entrepreneurship, and supporting the development of women's entrepreneurship are among the priorities of the agency. In accordance with the mandate of the agency, we are implementing various measures to support the development of social entrepreneurship and women's entrepreneurship,” he noted.

“With the support of the German International Cooperation Organization (GIZ), studies were carried out in 2021 on the development of social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and recommendations have been developed," the board chairman said.

Besides, according to him, in order to promote social entrepreneurship, SME development centers operating in various regions of Azerbaijan held numerous trainings and webinars on relevant topics.

"In total, about 4,000 women entrepreneurs and women who want to start an entrepreneurial activity benefited the trainings provided by these centers in 2022," he added.

The International Women's Forum on Social Entrepreneurship is being held in Baku on February 8-9. Its organizers are Mediaost Events und Kommunikation GmbH, Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan and Center for International Development of Social and Women Entrepreneurship.