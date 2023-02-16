Azerbaijani, Polish economic zones sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijani and Polish economic zones have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Trend reports.

The document was inked by Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov and Executive Director of the “INVEST–PARK” Ltd. Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone Mariusz Tomczak.

Baku has today hosted the 8th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which was attended by representatives of various public agencies of the two countries. The Commission was established in 2006. Co-chairs of the commission are: Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Labour and Technology of the Republic of Poland Robert Tomanek. The seventh meeting of the Commission was held in Warsaw on December 20, 2016.

Minutes of meeting of the event have also been signed.

Azerbaijan and Poland have considerable potential for collaborating in transport, transit, and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands. The investment climate of Azerbaijan is increasingly attractive. Great opportunities exist for Polish companies participating in industrial park projects, the Alat Free Economic Zone, in digital economic and innovation sectors.

For instance, the recently held “Rebuild Karabakh – 2022” exhibition offered a great opportunity to promote companies from Poland. This was a really good chance for Polish companies to partake in Karabakh recovery projects.

In 2021, Poland-Azerbaijan trade turnover reached $96.8 million.