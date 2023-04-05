Kazakh companies show interest in development of Azerbaijani liberated areas - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Kazakh companies show interest in the development of Azerbaijani liberated areas, Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s AZPROMO (Export and Investment Promotion Agency) Zohrab Gadirov said during the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“We are aware of a large number of applications, including those on a school construction project, from the Kazakh companies,” Gadirov noted.

He also noted that one of the reasons explaining the interest of Kazakh companies is the historical cultural ties of the two countries and peoples.

Besides, the deputy executive director informed about the mechanisms developed in Azerbaijan to attract investments.

Speaking about these mechanisms, Gadirov noted the ‘principle of extraterritoriality’, on the basis of which industrial and agricultural parks operate.

He pointed out the role of the Alat port, which is a link between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the tax benefits and privileges provided by Azerbaijan to foreign investors.

The agency’s representative concluded that more than 150 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan and expressed hope for an increase in their number in the future.