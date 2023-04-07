Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan actively developing, growing - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is actively developing and growing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov said, Trend reports.

Atamoghlanov made the remark during a round table dedicated to the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan expert council.

"The development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan and cooperation within the framework of international organizations is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy,” he said. “There are all prerequisites for the development of our relations, including economic potential, energy resources, favorable geographical position and other factors."

The ambassador also expressed hope that the results of the round table on relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would have a positive impact on the integration processes of the two countries.

Will be updated