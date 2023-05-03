EU studying investment potential in Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The EU is studying the investment potential in Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told Trend during an event dedicated to World Press Freedom Day 2023.

"Today there are about 400 European companies operating in Azerbaijan. I can say that Azerbaijan has a huge potential. And we observe that European investors are showing interest in the country's business environment. I would like to note that cooperation in the field of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and the EU can also serve as a reliable link between countries outside the EU. In this issue, it is worth emphasizing the role of the Middle Corridor, since this route is very relevant now, especially for Azerbaijan, and will serve as the main link in Eurasia in the future," Michalko said.

