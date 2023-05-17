Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan. May 17. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $77.87 per barrel on May 16, decreasing by $0.31 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.35 and amounted to $76.05 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $49.77 per barrel, decreasing by $0.18 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.29 on May 16 compared to the previous price and made up $75.15 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 17, 2023)