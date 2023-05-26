Azerbaijan has prospects for exporting agricultural products to Germany – DLG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan has prospects for exporting various agricultural products to Germany, Regional Director for Eastern Europe of the International Association of Agriculture and Food DLG Olga Hunger told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has certain advantages in cultivating agricultural crops that are not grown in Germany. Citrus fruits, nuts, fruits, including pomegranates, may be interesting for foreign markets," the regional director of DLG said.

According to her, international cooperation between countries is always in the interests of these countries, it allows them to develop together, working with each other. The economy is improving through the development of export and import operations.

"Azerbaijan, as a country that exports agricultural products, needs international technologies, experience, and knowledge. Such experience can be gained through holding various international exhibitions, such as the Caspian Agro exhibition," she said.

Olga Hunger took part in the Caspian Agro exhibition in Baku. She noted that she was very impressed by the international participation in this exhibition, in which there were many collective expositions from Italy, Holland, the US, Germany, Belarus, Russia, and Georgia.

"The very high international participation at the exhibition in Azerbaijan testifies to the interest of foreign companies in entering the Azerbaijani market," the DLG representative added.

The International Association of Agriculture and Food DLG, which has 30,000 members, regularly holds exhibitions, business events, and refresher development courses to promote innovative technologies and provide expertise in the agro-industrial sector.

DLG holds two of the world's largest industry exhibitions, one of them is EuroTier, dedicated to animal husbandry and poultry farming, which is attended by more than 2,000 exhibitors from 60 countries. The second one is AGRITECHNICA, which will be held on November 12-18 this year in Hanover, it will be attended by about 2,600 participants from more than 50 countries, and 450,000 visitors from 140 countries are expected.