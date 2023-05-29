ITA organizes business meetings, promotions to connect Azerbaijani importers with Italian producers - ITA Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Baku conducts plenty of projects to support Italian businesses wishing to operate in Azerbaijan, Andrea Maccanico, Director of the ITA said in an interview with Trend.

According to Andrea Maccanico, the agency is particularly interested in providing more real made-in-Italy products, and in order to do so has plenty of projects. Thus, one of the agency's key initiatives is its incoming project which is designed to support Italian enterprises interested in doing business in Azerbaijan and which involves inviting buyers, business representatives, bloggers, and importers to various events held in Italy.

"Throughout the year, we invite 30 to 50 people to exhibitions dedicated to different sectors, ranging from cosmetics and beauty to agriculture, food, and wines. This is one part of the job and this is very important for us since it helps us have good relations with importers, while we help them understand how the trade goes. Those are the exclusive fairs for professionals only, where you can see the state of the industry," he said.

As Maccanico noted, this is the first step in order to build bridges between Azerbaijan and Italy in terms of business - to find importers. Once importers have been identified, the Italian Trade Agency takes the next crucial step.

"The second step is to organize further business meetings and promotions to connect Azerbaijani importers with Italian producers," he said.

According to the director of the ITA, in addition to the agency's efforts in Italy, it also focuses on bringing Italian producers directly to Azerbaijan.