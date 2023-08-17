AZAL selects AVIAREPS as its general sales agent for Europe, UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has selected AVIAREPS as its general sales agent (GSA) for Europe and the UAE, Trend reports.

Starting immediately, AVIAREPS will provide comprehensive sales and ticketing services for the airline in Austria, Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands, the UK, and the UAE.

AZAL serves as Azerbaijan's national carrier and operates out of its hub in Baku. The airline offers connectivity to 72 destinations spanning Europe, Asia, and North America.

With a fleet consisting of 26 Airbus and Boeing aircraft, including a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Azerbaijan Airlines aims to bolster its market presence in these regions.

Chingiz Mursalov, Head of Aviation Sales at AZAL, remarked, "This partnership marks a crucial move in our airline's plan to expand and solidify our standing within the global air travel sector."

"This collaboration will play a pivotal role in strengthening our foothold in these competitive markets."

AVIAREPS boasts 67 offices distributed across 61 countries worldwide.