bp set out to reap zero emissions by 2050 - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. bp aims to achieve zero emissions by 2050, bp's Vice President for External Affairs and Communications in the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event held in Baku.

"bp aims to become a zero-emissions company by 2050 or even earlier and is actively revising its strategy and approach to reach this goal.

Instead of entirely exiting the conventional oil and gas business, the bp spokesperson stated that the corporation intends to change its focus to oil and gas production with considerable emission reductions.

"As part of this transformation, bp has outlined plans to invest about $9 billion a year until 2030 to develop the oil and gas sector," Aslanbayli added.

The "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event taking place in Baku is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and is held for the first time in Azerbaijan under the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association and the Azerbaijan State Research Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

