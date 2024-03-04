Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold JIC meeting in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The 20th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC) on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is to be held in Astana on March 5, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by a delegation headed by co-chairman of the commission, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov," the ministry said.

The meeting will review the activities carried out since the 19th JIC meeting and discuss cooperation in trade and economy, energy, industry, construction, transportation and logistics, ecology, agriculture, information, and communication technologies.

Discussions are also planned in the fields of education, healthcare, and youth policy.

The co-chair of the commission from the Kazakh side is the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev.

