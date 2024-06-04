Oil and gas infrastructure created in Azerbaijan to serve for many years - SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Oil and gas infrastructure created in Azerbaijan will serve for many years, Babek Huseynov, SOCAR Vice President, said during the panel discussion themed “Breaking stereotypes: shaping energy solutions” at Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is rich in oil and gas resources. We had the first well drilled at Bibi-Heybat, and this field is still producing oil. Azerbaijan has built a large infrastructure both onshore and offshore, developed large pipelines and unique drilling platforms. I think, the key to optimal and effective development of the hydrocarbon sector is in the presence of developed infrastructure,” he said.

According to Huseynov, many platforms and pipelines typically operate for 25-30 years, but advancements in technology can extend their lifespan by a similar duration.

“If a field appears unprofitable at first glance, infrastructure improvements can enhance its attractiveness,” the vice-president said.

He thanked bp for its assistance over 30 years in the development of hydrocarbon production and pumping infrastructure.

Huseynov added that SOCAR is now actively pursuing digitalization to improve the safety of operations and is also following green trends in its onshore and offshore activities.