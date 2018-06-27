Civilians’ return to liberated lands in Nakhchivan - irrefutable fact, Baku says

27 June 2018 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

A counteroffensive operation carried out by the Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan direction is a knockout punch for Armenia, which is confirmed once again by the regular discussions in the Armenian press about the "Gunnut" operation, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend June 27.

The press service was commenting on the information that allegedly a group of representatives of Armenian media, as if nothing happened, visited the frontline in the Nakhchivan direction.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that the military-political leadership of Armenia, which hasn’t recovered from the successful operation of the Azerbaijani army and which is unable to realize its defeat, fearing its own people, is trying to justify itself by resorting to various fabrications.

“Armenia, which has no weighty facts to respond to photo and video footage shown by the Azerbaijani side from the liberated territories, has no other choice but to organize “press tours” to some unknown mountain territories,” the ministry noted. "The return of civilians to the liberated territories in Nakhchivan is an irrefutable fact that cannot be discussed."

As a result of successful actions in May 2018, the village of Gunnut of the Sharur district and the strategic heights of Khunut (2,065 meters), Gyzylgaya (1,683 meters), and Mehridag (1,869 meters), located around the village, came under the control of Azerbaijani units.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

