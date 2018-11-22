Envoy: OSCE MG lacks decisiveness in Karabakh conflict’s settlement

22 November 2018 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group (MG) lacks decisiveness in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Minsk Latif Gandilov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He was answering a question about Azerbaijan’s dissatisfaction with the actions of OSCE MG mediators.

He said that the principles of international law are the invariability of borders, territorial integrity.

The ambassador said that Baku is waiting for the settlement of the Karabakh issue on the basis of the four resolutions of the UN Security Council and on the basis of international law.

“There is no clear understanding of security principles in the world, international law doesn’t work, we see this clearly in the Karabakh issue,” Gandilov added.

Answering the question about the need for reforming the OSCE MG in this case, the diplomat noted that looking for new formats means starting all over again, it will take another 25 years to resolve the issue.

“Negotiations cannot be endless, there can be no negotiations for the sake of negotiations,” he concluded. “The Azerbaijani people demand a solution of the issue.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

