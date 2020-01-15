Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani border guard points

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Armenia’s provocations continue towards the combat positions of the Gazakh separate border division of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, which protects the Azerbaijani state border with Armenia in the direction of Gazakh and Agstafa districts, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani State Border Service.

The Armenian armed forces deployed near Berkaber village of Armenia’s Ijevan region fired on the Azerbaijani border guard points in the direction of the Mazam village of the Gazakh district and the highway connecting the village with the district center by using large-caliber guns and sniper rifles at 16:00 (GMT+4) on January 15.

Armenia’s provocation was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

