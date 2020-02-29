Azerbaijani MP from Khankandi says he also represents city’s Armenian community (Inteview)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 February 2020 11:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MP from Khankandi says he also represents city’s Armenian community (Inteview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.29

Trend:

Head of the Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community Tural Ganjaliyev who stood in the parliamentary election in Azerbaijan earlier this month, has said that he is ready to represent Karabakh’s Armenian community as well.

Ganjaliyev won a seat from Xankendi town in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been under Armenian occupation since 1994.

In an exclusive interview with Azernews on February 28, Ganjaliyev said: “I ran for Khankendi Constituency №122 and won the election [on February 9 snap election]. If my mandate is approved by the Constitutional Court, after approval, I would like to appeal to the Armenian community through your portal and tell them that I represent the Armenian community and not just the Azerbaijani community of Khankendi. Let them support their elected representative. We are ready to represent them.”

Commenting on the planned so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" to be held by the separatist regime in the occupied Nagorno-Karabkh in March, Ganjaliyev said that those "elections" are unrecognized by the world.

“In March, the illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh will hold an illegal election. It has no legal basis and is not recognized by the world. I am addressing the Armenian community to support the legally-elected lawmaker who represents Khankendi, instead of living in an illegal regime and conducting illegal elections. I will deal with your problems, and tell the Azerbaijani Parliament about them. Let the Armenian community know that they already have a legally elected deputy,” Ganjaliyev said.

“I will use all my potential to protect the interests of our residents from Khankendi. Unfortunately, unlike other regions of Azerbaijan, our native city is under occupation, and our people, the residents of Khankendi, are scattered across different cities and regions of Azerbaijan,” Ganjaliyev said.

He spoke about the difficulties of representing a constituency that is under occupation and whose electorates have been displaced.

"We have to travel all over Azerbaijan to meet with our voters and listen to their problems. Regardless of all difficulties, it is a privilege and a responsibility for us. Their voices, their problems, and especially their plight as a result of Armenian aggression and Armenian occupation, will be voiced not only in the Parliament, but also from the tribunes of reputable organizations around the world, and as a Community, I believe we have already begun to do so. I've been doing this since last year and after gaining the mandate in the parliament, I will strengthen my efforts,” Ganjaliyev said.

Furthermore, Ganjaliyev said that his community has voiced its support for the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ proposal about preparing “populations for peace” from day one as long as Azerbaijan’s occupied territories are returned.

Ganjaliyev mentioned the recent initiative of the Minsk Group to organize mutual visit of journalists, saying that unfortunately, the Armenian side used the visit as a propaganda tool and as a black PR.

Furthermore, Ganjaliyev commented on the debate between Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev within the Munich Security Council on February 15.

He said President Aliyev touched upon important facts during the debate.

“The first one was to emphasize that Armenian did not have the right for self-determination in Azerbaijan’s territories for the second time. This was a very important message, as Armenia has already established itself as a nation within its own territory. For the second time, they can determine their destiny somewhere else but not at the expense of our territories,” Ganjaliyev said.

“There is a term in the international law, Terra nullius, that is, "nobody's land". If Armenians can find an uninhabited area on earth, they will go there to determine their destiny.”

Ganjaliyev also commented on Pashinyan’s lack of historical knowledge and expertise on the Nagorno-Karabakh.

“How is it that Pashinyan is unaware that Xankendi’s name was changed into Stapanakert after the name of Armenian bandit, Bolshevik Stephan Shaumyan in 1923 but talks about the events dating back to the B,C.?”

Speaking about the community’s work in the upcoming years, Ganjaliyev said that a very comprehensive program of Azerbaijani community for 2020 has been approved.

“We will have numerous events both inside and outside the country, with expected international visits. Overall, it is important that we, as a community, are particularly active internationally, make visits, and meet with representatives of international organizations. The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh along with the Armenian community has been identified in the OSCE documents as an equal interested party of the conflict. Therefore, this year we will work to the fullest extent,” Ganjaliyev said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Coronavirus vaccine could be available in 90 days - Israeli scientists
Coronavirus vaccine could be available in 90 days - Israeli scientists
Israeli returning from Italy diagnosed with coronavirus
Israeli returning from Italy diagnosed with coronavirus
El Al suspends flights to Italy and Thailand
El Al suspends flights to Italy and Thailand
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan launch regular bus services Transport 12:24
Russia’s consumer watchdog screens passengers on all international flights for coronavirus Russia 12:13
Azerbaijan has huge potential to develop financial technologies Finance 11:54
Plane heading from Baku to Ankara returns to airport Society 11:48
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary OJSC extends tender to buy spares for locomotives, wagons Tenders 11:47
Agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan to be based on principles of joint risk sharing Economy 11:44
Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Seoul due to coronavirus outbreak Transport 11:35
Kazakh uranium producing company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 11:31
Volume of reserve money declines in Georgia Finance 11:30
Minister Petkova: Bulgaria is integral part of Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 11:28
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish port of Mersin revealed Turkey 11:18
Azerbaijan's Agsaray Residence talks premium class buildings construction Construction 11:18
Newly elected Iranian deputy dies Iran 11:15
Azerbaijan increases satellite services export ICT 11:08
Azerbaijani MP from Khankandi says he also represents city’s Armenian community (Inteview) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:01
New coronavirus infection in Thailand takes tally to 42 Other News 10:58
Number of payments by foreign citizens via bank cards decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 10:56
IMF made 'very good progress' in discussions in Ukraine Europe 10:55
Data on fees on Azerbaijani insurance market in Jan. 2020 disclosed Economy 10:46
MFA of Georgia calls on citizens to refrain from travelling to countries with reported cases of coronavirus Georgia 10:40
Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) holds auction on mortgage bonds Finance 10:39
Export sales of Azerbaijan's Azexport portal significantly drops Business 10:34
TAP’s onshore construction almost complete Oil&Gas 10:27
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey Oil&Gas 10:24
Iran does not believe in quarantine of the cities Iran 10:22
Azerbaijan's Balkhoorma looking to export products to Thailand Business 10:14
Azerbaijan's reveals income from tobacco export Business 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Feb.28- Feb.29 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:00
Iran Embassy in Sweden ready for shipment of medical equipment Politics 09:57
Azerbaijan’s ALTECH aluminium & Glass Technologies plant to increase production Business 09:57
Oil market to remain in surplus in second quarter amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 09:54
Iran seeks to address issue of closed borders Iran 09:46
Data on payments on Azerbaijan's insurance market for Jan. 2020 made public Economy 09:43
Turkey sees increase of incoming tourists from Georgia Turkey 09:35
Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy Europe 09:34
Gold price rises in Iran amidst Coronavirus outbreak Business 09:32
Problem loans volume decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 09:29
Iranian Health Minister warns about peak of coronavirus outbreak in coming week Iran 09:13
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss transport potential of Caspian Sea in Geneva Transport 09:05
Azerbaijan’s AccessBank opens tender to buy network equipment Tenders 09:05
Trump ready to meet with leaders of Russia, China, Britain, France to discuss arms control US 08:39
S.Korea confirms 594 more cases of COVID-19, 2,931 in total World 08:22
Turkey increases export of cars to Azerbaijan Turkey 08:00
New coronavirus case of 'unknown origin' confirmed in California World 07:21
EBRD invests in first private equity fund in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 06:39
Coordinated airstrikes killed two al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia World 05:32
U.S. postpones summit with ASEAN leaders amid coronavirus fears World 04:39
Paris police arrest 37 protesters outside Congo singer’s concert Europe 03:50
UN chief says NW Syria in one of most alarming moments World 03:35
Turkish Defence Ministry claims one soldier killed, two Injured in Syrian attack Turkey 02:20
Pompeo will take part in signing of US peace deal with Taliban - Trump US 00:52
Iran rejects BBC Persian report of at least 210 coronavirus deaths Iran 00:04
Coronavirus vaccine could be available in 90 days - Israeli scientists World 28 February 23:24
Protesters start fire near Paris Gare De Lyon railway station Europe 28 February 22:32
Report on occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh circulated as official UN document Politics 28 February 21:50
15 killed, over 30 injured after train hits bus in southern Pakistan World 28 February 21:37
Over 4,000 Azerbaijanis already expelled from Armenia before 1988 Sumgayit events - historian Politics 28 February 20:52
Alessandra Todde: Purpose of Italy-Azerbaijan co-op - to strengthen activities in energy sector Economy 28 February 20:36
Some Azerbaijani citizens still visit Iran despite warnings Politics 28 February 19:44
ICRC reps once again visit Azerbaijani hostages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 February 19:41
Iranian parliament suspends activity Iran 28 February 19:30
Azerbaijani energy minister talks completion of last project within SGC Economy 28 February 19:24
Nationwide school closure in Iran extended due to coronavirus spread Iran 28 February 19:23
Turkmenistan to introduce e-document management system by 2021 ICT 28 February 19:15
Southern Gas Corridor at completion stage - Klaus-Dieter Borchardt Economy 28 February 19:15
Uzbekistan plans to sell shares of some large enterprises Finance 28 February 19:04
Azerbaijan's Faydali looking to expand manufactured goods range Business 28 February 18:53
People arriving in Azerbaijan checked in two stages - Coronavirus headquarters Society 28 February 18:50
Use of financial technologies increasing in Azerbaijan Finance 28 February 18:47
Three quarantine zones created in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus threat Society 28 February 18:46
Azercell - proud partner of National Olympic Committee, National Olympic Team (PHOTO) Society 28 February 18:45
TRACECA reviews plans on modernization of transport, logistics infrastructure Transport 28 February 18:40
Аnkara may close Turkish gulfs to Russian ships – media Turkey 28 February 18:32
Witness of events: Armenians beat and insulted Azerbaijanis even before Sumgayit events Society 28 February 18:28
Global oil & gas industry deals down in value Oil&Gas 28 February 18:18
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan talks currency distribution of investment portfolio Finance 28 February 18:13
Presenting one of highest papal awards to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva is victory of Azerbaijani multiculturalism: Russian MP Politics 28 February 18:06
UAE interested in developing Turkmenistan’s biggest gas field Oil&Gas 28 February 17:59
Georgia suspends freight transportation to Italy and Iran amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 28 February 17:58
Cargo transshipment volume via Turkish Karabiga port revealed Turkey 28 February 17:54
Volume of diesel fuel transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 28 February 17:53
Coronavirus hotline created in Azerbaijan Society 28 February 17:52
Money supply in Azerbaijan increases Finance 28 February 17:52
Gaffney, Cline & Associates analyzes new geophysical data in Turkmen part of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 28 February 17:49
Bulgaria approves draft labor migration agreement with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 28 February 17:40
Kazakh president says current coronavirus situation 'alarming' Kazakhstan 28 February 17:34
Georgia’s Kutaisi International Airport to increase number of passengers Transport 28 February 17:29
Turkmen deputy prime minister expected to to visit Qatar Turkmenistan 28 February 17:18
Official talks about possible quarantine of entire Iranian cities due to coronavirus Iran 28 February 17:04
Member of Tehran City Council: up to 15,000 people might be infected with coronavirus in Iran Iran 28 February 16:50
Iran sees little success battling coronavirus; disease continues to spread Iran 28 February 16:47
Coronavirus outbreak 'getting bigger' after Nigeria case - WHO Europe 28 February 16:42
Executive director talks on expansion prospects of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 28 February 16:36
CNPC investments value in Turkmenistan's Bagtyyarlyk contract area revealed Oil&Gas 28 February 16:32
IGB’s Commercial Operation Date announced Oil&Gas 28 February 16:31
More Georgian villages to enjoy special financial benefits Business 28 February 16:27
Kazakh KazMunayGas subsidiaries sign various agreement to substitute import Oil&Gas 28 February 16:17
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of butene Tenders 28 February 16:17
EBRD to finance construction, reconstruction of Uzbek roads Construction 28 February 16:14
OPEC leaning towards larger oil cuts as virus hits prices, demand Oil&Gas 28 February 16:10
All news