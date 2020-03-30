Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights condemns so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

The Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan has condemned the so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" to be held in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Dispatch News Desk (DND).

According to DND, the Chairman of the NCHR stated that holding of so-called "election" by Armenia in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is against all international norms because the region is occupied by Armenia.

“I strongly condemn the holding of so called “parliamentary elections” and “presidential elections” of the illegal regime, established by Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan by the occupying forces of Armenia, which are to be held on March 31, 2020, and join my government and the UN in support of Azerbaijan. I also once again condemn the genocide committed by Armenia in the town of Khojaly against Azerbaijani civilians. Armenia will be accountable for its aggression and genocide,” said Ali Nawaz Chowhan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.