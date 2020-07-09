Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 65 times

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 July 2020 10:11 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 65 times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 65 times, Trend reports on July 9 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

