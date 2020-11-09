Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Shusha, which is the historical and cultural city of Azerbaijan, Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The embassy noted that the resound of call to prayer from the historic mosque in Shusha will soon rejoice all Muslims and the people of the region.

As reported, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei noted in his speech on November 3, Armenia must return all of Azerbaijan's territories it has occupied.