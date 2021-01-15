Medical masks from Azerbaijan gets European ITC quality certificate

Medical masks manufactured by Gilan Textile Park LLC, the largest textile company in the South Caucasus to contribute to the combat against the existing COVID-19 pandemic, have successfully passed European ITC (Institute for Testing and Certification Inc.) quality certification tests. Based in the Czech Republic and represented in 18 countries wordwide, Institute for Testing and Certification Inc. is a world-class independent organization providing services in the field of testing, certification, technical inspection, metrology and standardization.

ITC certificates provide information on compliance of production procedures with international standards, high safety and quality requirements. The international certification strengthens the trust in GTP medical masks among the domestic buyers and facilitates access to the foreign markets. International certification of locally produced medical masks plays an important role in the development of the non-oil sector, along with serving to increase the export potential of Azerbaijani products.

Gilan Textile Park LLC owned medical mask factory is located in Sumgait and on 12 May 2020 was officially opened with participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The disposable medical masks are made of three layers and the middle layer consists of a non-woven fabric that performs a special filtering function. These masks are resistant to various categories of viruses and infections. The daily production capacity of the factory is 300 000 medical masks and currently, 50 workers are involved in the production process.

In addition, Gilan Textile Park LLC produces disposable protective overalls. The products are covered with a polyethylene protective membrane and made of non-woven fabric, the structure of which is high-density polypropylene and are distinguished by their strength, waterproofness, chemical resistance and lightness. Product conformity is certified according to relevant standards.

Gilan Textile Park LLC is the only facility in the South Caucasus region, consisting of a spinning mill, two textile mills, two dyeing mills, a clothing factory and a medical mask factory built with the vertical integration system and fully covering the entire technological sequence for textile production. GTP produces yarn, various fabrics, bedding, textiles, towels, knitwear, blankets, pillows, as well as fire and waterproof special clothing, uniforms for various purposes, military and hospital uniforms, gowns, etc. by using Azerbaijani raw cotton as the main raw material. For more details, please visit the company`s website www.giltex.az or its official social media pages.