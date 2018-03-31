Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The policy of hardcore nationalism in Armenia is at state policy level, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend March 31.

Surveys conducted by influential foreign organizations show that Armenian nationalism, the aggression of Armenians towards other nations knows no bounds, said the MP.

Mirzazade pointed out that they are very aggressive not only towards Azerbaijanis and other Muslims, but also towards Jews.

“As a result, today, almost 100 percent of the country’s population are only Armenians. This is the root cause of their tragedies. When the hardcore nationalism policy of Armenians, who are unfriendly to other nations, reaches the official state policy level, the country lags behind in development and its political reputation falls,” said the MP.

He noted that over time, humanity begins to reveal the true face of Armenian nationalists.

“We will continue to witness researches with such results,” Mirzazade believes.

Residents of Armenia turned out to be the most intolerant in relation to the Jews among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, according to a sociological survey conducted by Pew Research Center.

Pew Research Center conducted research in 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe in the period from June 2015 to July 2016.

According to the revealed data, 32 percent of Armenians would not like to see the Jews among the citizens of their country.

