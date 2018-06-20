UN resident coordinator: Azerbaijan’s constitution based on human rights and freedoms

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s constitution is based on human rights and freedoms, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said.

Isaczai made the remarks at the 15th Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen entitled "Role of National Human Rights Institutions in Ensuring and Promoting Legal Equality" in Baku June 20.

He added that nine of eight UN documents related to human rights were ratified in Azerbaijan.

"Effective cooperation on human rights protection has been established between the UN and Azerbaijan,” Isaczai said. “A number of events are held in Azerbaijan in connection with refugees and IDPs.”

He said that Azerbaijan marked the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which granted women the right to vote for the first time in the East.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news