UN resident coordinator: Azerbaijan’s constitution based on human rights and freedoms

20 June 2018 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s constitution is based on human rights and freedoms, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said.

Isaczai made the remarks at the 15th Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen entitled "Role of National Human Rights Institutions in Ensuring and Promoting Legal Equality" in Baku June 20.

He added that nine of eight UN documents related to human rights were ratified in Azerbaijan.

"Effective cooperation on human rights protection has been established between the UN and Azerbaijan,” Isaczai said. “A number of events are held in Azerbaijan in connection with refugees and IDPs.”

He said that Azerbaijan marked the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which granted women the right to vote for the first time in the East.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbek company calls for maritime shipping benefits with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 21:26
Russia’s State Duma chairman due in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:52
Azerbaijani FM to attend Eastern Partnership ministers' meeting
Politics 19:07
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:55
Turkey confident that Karabakh to be liberated from Armenian occupation - Chief Ombudsman
Politics 17:58
Vietnam intends to increase trade with Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:55
Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:27
Cryptocurrency market regulations to be discussed in Baku
Economy news 17:04
Russia says to do its utmost to constructively contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:42
Azerbaijan has biggest number of refugees per capita due to Armenian occupation
Politics 15:54
Azerbaijan and Vietnam sign protocol of Intergovernmental Commission meeting
Economy news 14:32
AzerTelecom expanding infrastructure in Baku and regions
Society 14:23
Minister: Azerbaijan, Vietnam must fully use co-op potential
Economy news 13:48
Azerbaijani army liberates heights in Nakhchivan, controls road to Lachin: minister
Politics 13:36
Azerbaijan liberates another village from Armenian occupation in Nakhchivan (VIDEO)
Politics 12:14
CoE says Armenia’s claims on ending Azerbaijan’s membership are nonsense
Politics 12:06
Yerevan should focus on its domestic problems, instead of attempting to distort Azerbaijan’s admirable image – Peter Tase
Politics 11:47
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50