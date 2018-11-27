EU supports modernization of environmental monitoring systems in Azerbaijan

27 November 2018 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The EU supports the modernization of environmental monitoring systems in Azerbaijan, the EU resident twinning adviser Katja Loven said at a press conference in Baku on Nov. 27.

She said the twinning project to modernize the environmental monitoring systems in Azerbaijan is funded by the EU.

The project is worth 1.4 million euros, Loven added.

She said the implementation period is from November 2016 to January 2019.

The project is aimed at improving environmental activity in Azerbaijan, Loven said.

She said the special attention is paid to the air quality.

The project is supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Loven added.

