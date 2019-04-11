Russian Federation Council delegation to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

A delegation of the Russian Federation Council led by chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko will visit Azerbaijan on April 11 with an official two-day visit, Trend reports citing TASS.

During the visit, talks will be held with the chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Oktay Asadov. The sides will discuss the conditionsand prospects of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, issues of inter-parliamentary interaction on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

According to Matvienko, Russia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners supporting mutually beneficial ties in various fields, from trade and the economy into humanitarian and interregional exchanges.

"Our countries managed to go a long way in strengthening and expanding bilateral contacts, filling them up with quality, preserving and enhancing the traditions of friendship and good neighborliness," she said.

During the visit, the chairman of the Federation Council will speak at the opening ceremony of the Days of Russian Culture in Baku, visit cultural, sports and social infrastructure facilities of Baku.

